ARLINGTON, TEXAS – JANUARY 01: The Alabama Crimson Tide celebrate after defeating the Notre Dame Fighting Irish 31-14 in the 2021 College Football Playoff Semifinal Game at the Rose Bowl Game presented by Capital One at AT&T Stadium on January 01, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Approximately 91.47% of the University of Alabama’s athletic department is vaccinated against COVID-19, according to athletic director Greg Byrne.

Byrne tweeted Monday at approximately 3:30 p.m. that the medical team informed him that over 90% of staff, coaches and student-athletes are vaccinated.

The announcement comes just weeks before the beginning of the regular football season.