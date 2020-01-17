2020 Pioneer Classic Wheelchair Basketball Tournament takes place in Lakeshore

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT/LAKESHORE FOUNDATION) — The 33rd Annual Pioneer Classic Wheelchair Basketball Tournament is going on in Lakeshore, Alabama. The event started today and will go on until Sunday, January 19th.

Twenty-five of the nation’s top-ranked adult, college and youth wheelchair basketball teams will compete in five divisions are competing. The college division includes both Auburn University and University of Alabama teams. Fans will also be able to watch Lakeshore’s adult and youth teams as well.

Some of the world’s elite players including several Paralympians and Paralympic hopefuls will be competing. Admission is free and open to the public.