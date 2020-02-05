1  of  2
14 student-athletes from Spain Park Jaguars sign letter of intent

BIRMINGHAM, Ala (WIAT) — Fourteen student-athletes signed their letter of intent with the colleges they are attending next fall. These student-athletes included:

Sarah Ashlee Barker – (basketball) – University of Georgia – Bulldogs

Hayden Carner – (golf) – Central Alabama Community College – Trojans

Justin Fisher – (soccer) – Union University- Bulldogs

Jacob Jenkins – (football) – Jacksonville State University – Gamecocks

Colton Ledbetter – (baseball) – Samford University- Bulldogs

Ward Lockhart – (swim) – Rollins College – Tars

Jaxson Lucas – (baseball)- Marion Military Institute – Tigers

Paris Morris – (volleyball) University of Alabama at Huntsville – Chargers

Ryan Stafford – (tennis) – Sewanee The University of the South – Tigers

Austin Stallworth –(swim) – Birmingham Southern University- Panthers

Olivia Stark – (volleyball) – University of Alabama at Huntsville -Chargers

Marilyn Steed – (golf) – University of Alabama at Birmingham – Blazers

Abby Brown Strohmeier- (swim) – Liberty University -Eagles

Alex Wright – (volleyball) – Lawson State Community College – Cougars

