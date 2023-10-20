Sponsored by the City of Trussville.

Not traveling to the big game, but looking for something fun to do? Head out to Ferus Artisan Ales in Trussville’s Entertainment District this football season for good food, great drinks and all the football your heart desires.

After choosing from a plethora of drinks like specialty cocktails, IPAs, sours, stouts and more, grab a bite to eat from Ferus’ chef-curated menu before heading outside to enjoy the cool fall weather and watch your team on the movie theater-sized big screen, complete with surround sound.

If your team isn’t on the big screen, stay inside and kick back in front of one of the many TVs, showing a variety of games, surrounding Ferus’ massive 360 bar.

Family friendly and open early, come hang out at Ferus Artisan Ales from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sundays.

