Content sponsored by the City of Trussville.

Craft beer fans rejoice– there’s a new brewery to add to your list! Located in Trussville’s hopping Entertainment District, Steele Hall brewing is pumping out a wide variety of beer for everyone (of legal drinking age, of course!) to enjoy.

New to the Birmingham area, Steele Hall has been open for a little over five months, but don’t let its infancy fool you. This brewery has already put out over 27 different beers.

With a microbrewery onsite, as well as an offsite brewery used for bigger batches and bulk canning, Steele Hall has six flavors that are permanent fixtures on the menu and a revolving door of other flavors that change periodically.

And if you’re not a big beer-drinker– don’t worry! With food trucks like Cousins Maine Lobster and Wasabi Juan’s on location every Thursday through Saturday, you don’t have to miss out on all the Steele Hall fun to be had.

So come one, come all– family and friends are always welcome at Steele Hall Brewing.

Open Tuesday through Thursday from 3pm to 9pm, Friday from 1pm to 10pm, Saturday from noon to 10pm and Sunday from noon to 7pm.