Content sponsored by the City of Trussville.

Out enjoying the fall weather with friends and family? Consider dropping by Corbeau Wine Bar located in the heart of Trussville’s Entertainment District.

Featuring the only wine wall in the state of Alabama, as well as delicious specialty cocktails, and offering mouth-watering small plates like charcuterie, flatbreads, an array of salads and more, you will never go hungry– or thirsty– after stepping through the ivy-framed doors at Corbeau.

Located right across the street from Trussville Entertainment District’s Pavilion, Corbeau is the ultimate pre- and post-game spot this football season.

Open Monday through Thursday from 4 to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday until 11 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 7 p.m., Corbeau is the perfect spot to unwind, catch up and hang out– with a great glass of wine, of course– any day of the week.