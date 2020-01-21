Missy Elliott to perform at Governor’s Ball Music Festival

New York City, NY (WIAT) — The lineup for New York City’s 10th annual Governor’s Ball Music Festival is out now.

Mult-platinum artist Missy Elliott is set to headline the highly-anticipated three day event.

Elliott is known for her hit songs like “Work It”, “Supa Dupa Fly” and “The Rain”.

The artist recently returned to the spotlight after a ten-year hiatus, taking home the Vanguard Award at MTV Video Music Awards last August.

The Governor’s Ball will be at Randall’s Island Park in New York City, from June 5th until June 7th.

