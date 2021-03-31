Skip to content
CBS 42
Birmingham
51°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Your Local Election HQ
Your Voice Your Station
Alabama News
Coronavirus Update
Inside this Week with Scott Richards
Special Reports
Good News
Crime
Politics
U.S. & World
Entertainment
Video Game News
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Tracking the Tropics
Closings & Delays
Weather Lessons With Ashley
Traffic
Sports
SEC Football
High School Sports
Alabama
Auburn
UAB
Samford
Watch
What’s on CBS 42?
CBS 42 News
Breaking & Live Events
Living Local
Coronavirus House Calls
Newsfeed Now
Getting Warmer: Heating up Alabama’s Cold Cases
CBS 42 Cares
One Class at a Time
Mental Health Matters
Station Info
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Work with CBS 42
Advertise with CBS 42
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work with CBS 42
Contests
Central Alabama’s Remarkable Women 2021
CBS 42’s Basketball Challenge 2021
CBS 42 One Class At A Time $1,000 Grant
CBS 42’s Touchdown Alabama Giveaway
Search
Search
Search
CBS 42’s Touchdown Alabama Giveaway
TRENDING STORIES
FBI arrests Etowah County garage owner in Capitol insurrection
Victim identified in deadly Birmingham shooting, person of interest turns himself in
Tuscaloosa man sentenced to 10 years in prison for 2018 incident for unlawfully transporting guns
Human remains discovered near Vulcan walking trail identified as Birmingham man
Former police officer pleads guilty to murdering Megan Montgomery