This Living Local segment is sponsored by West Shore Homes.

Birmingham, Ala. (CBS 42 Living Local)- Bathroom renovations can be downright nerve-wracking, unless there is a way to do them in one day and for one price, regardless of any issues that may arise.

After retiring from 30 years of military service, former Navy Seal, Mike Ford began working for West Shore Home.

“I had spent 30 years in the military and had retired and was looking for a job. A friend approached me, told me about the company and it all sounded too good to be true” said Ford.

“We’ll give you a price that is good for a year and whatever price you pay upfront is all you will pay. If any problems happen we handle them and do instillation in a day”

Along with that West Shore Homes uses a material called virgin acrylic that makes the tiring task of deep-cleaning the shower a thing of the past.

“The beauty of it is that we use simulated tile patterns with no grout so there is no you don’t have to worry about cleaning grout. Our showers are as simple as spraying it down and rinsing it off and go enjoy your day.” says Ford.

Everything is simple and custom ordered by the company. Design consultants will come to a clients house and take the homeowners through the process of showing the materials and design. As a homeowner chooses there options the consultant is apply to build out the design on their tablet in person to give the client a view of what the renovation will look like.

