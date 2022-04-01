This Living Local segment is sponsored by your local Ford dealer.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (CBS 42 Living Local) – It’s that time of year! The 2022 Alabama Auto Show is going on right now at the BJCC through Sunday April 3, and admission is free!

If you’re worried about gas prices, and who isn’t, you’ll see exciting new all-electric vehicles at the Ford display at the Alabama Auto Show. “The F-150 has been the #1 seller for 40-years plus,” said Ford dealer Mitchell Watts, as he showed us the 2022 F-150 Lightning, “and Ford has finally taken it all-electric, so you can get 300 miles of range, with 1000 pounds worth of payload, and you never have to go to a gas pump.” Watts said that almost every vehicle that Ford offers is here at the show!

Watch the video above to hear more about the F-150 Lightning, the Bronco Sport – Outback Edition, and the iconic Mustang Mach-E.

Come see the Ford display at the Alabama Auto Show before it closes at 6PM on Sunday April 3! Visit alabamaautoshow.com for more information.

