Tuscan inspired homes – directly outside of Mountain Brook- redefine the stigma of new-construction

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (CBS 42 Living Local) – Susan *Smith and her husband have always lived in older homes throughout their marriage. While charming, she said older homes usually meant something was always breaking, or needed to be repaired or redone.



“We talked about what that next phase was gonna look like for us in terms of where we were going to live. We wanted to stay near the same community that we have been so that we didn’t have to change our vet, grocery store, our church, and we still wanted to be in close proximity to our friends,” said Susan.



Susan did not like the idea of owning new-construction property.

“I kind of came here kicking and screaming.” However, when she saw the Villas on Old Leeds, she was sold for a variety of reasons.

“It’s a little bit of give-and-take in whatever situation, but we didn’t feel like there was give-and-take in this one. No corners cut at all,” said Susan.



The couple met with builder Isaac David, and agent Cindi Marshal. They saw the community concept and the quality of the building, the materials used, and how the builder customized the look and feel of the home for each individual client.

“And it would still look just like us. It would be our home and it would be our things and it would be lovely because there’s not a single home in here on the inside that looks the same. The inside is unique and distinct to each individual,” Susan said. “I got to come in and pick out the things that were important to me. Like the paint color, the floor stain, the countertops the fixtures, but I didn’t have to get into the minutia of new construction.”

Another hesitation Susan had about moving into a community like The Villas is that she would look out of her windows and be looking into her neighbors house.

“When Isaac built these homes he took every detail like that into consideration. So when I’m on my balcony which is off of my kitchen, even though my neighbors have balconies, I can’t see either one of them if they are on the balcony at the same time that I am,” Susan said.



The couple has a private yard with plenty of room for their two dogs to play. Their HOA fees cover all yard maintenance. And community spaces are available, including; a workout room, a pool, and both an outdoor and indoor community space that is perfect for hosting guests.

“Most of our neighbors are recently retired, or recent empty-nesters, or like us, about to be empty-nesters,” said Susan.

Home prices start at $500,000. If the Villa’s on Old Leeds sounds like it could be the next best step for your family, visit TheVillasonOldLeeds.com to schedule a showing.

*Last name changed on a request for privacy.