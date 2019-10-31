The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office featured on the national stage

This Living Local Feature Segment is sponsored by Children’s of Alabama.

BLUFF PARK, Ala. (CBS 42 Living Local) - There have been over 21 pedestrian traumas treated at Children’s of Alabama this year. That is a 58 percent increase from last year. October can also be a particularly dangerous time for walkers in our state. With the time change, we have reduced daylight hours, and cooler weather means more people will be active outside.

“Every year, we want to educate children around back to school time. Also, we’ve got Halloween coming up. And Halloween is the biggest night of the year that children are hit,” said Crew.

In early October, students from Bluff Park Elementary created a “Walking School Bus.” Along with their teachers, parents, and four-legged friends, everyone practiced walking safely to school. Bluff Park has one of the largest percentages of walkers in all of the Birmingham Metro area.

“I think it’s not just a good source of exercise, but it’s also pretty fun too,” said 5th grader, Gabriel McCollum.

“We want parent involvement,” said Marie Crew, SAFE Kids Alabama Director. “If the child is 10-and-under we really want parents walking with the children. We want children to learn how to cross the street safely. To use a crosswalk if possible, to look left right left before they walk, and then to continue looking left-right-left while they are walking.”

SAFE Kids Alabama and Children’s of Alabama want to remind parents to keep their trick-or-treaters safe: