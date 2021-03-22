The Fish Market is NOW HIRING!

This Living Local article is sponsored by The Fish Market Southside
The Fish Market Southside has several job openings and is seeking individuals to become an integral part of their team. They are a friendly team oriented, fast paced environment with top pay for top performance. The Fish Market Southside provides flexible schedules, incentives and merit raises, and career growth opportunities! Read about all the openings and apply below.
612 22nd Street South, Birmingham, AL. 35233
BARTENDER
Are you tired of late nights, but are still looking to make outstanding money?
The Fish Market’s Oysters Bars are the answer.
Bartenders at The Fish Market are more than just able to make a great drink. Bartenders are expected to create memorable experiences for guests. Prepping the bar, crafting cocktails, and food recommendations are just a few of the responsibilities. You must possess effective communication skills, be friendly, and be outgoing. Guests’ dining experiences count on it.
Email resume to: Terry@thefishmarket.net
SERVER
Responsibilities:
- Serve food and beverages to guests
- Explain to guests about menu items
- Clean and prepare the dining areas
- Greet and make all guests feel welcome at the restaurant
- Respond to guest inquiries and requests in a timely fashion
- Perform other restaurant duties as assigned
Qualifications:
- Previous experience in customer service, food service, or other related fields
- Ability to build rapport with guests
- Ability to thrive in a fast-paced environment
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills
Email resume to: Terry@thefishmarket.net
KITCHEN HELP
Line Cooks, Fry Cooks, Sautee and Grill Cooks, and Prep.
- Must have at least one year of experience.
- Must have dependable transportation.
- Must be able to work in a fast paced environment.
- First 90 days are trial period with performance pay increases every 30 days of that period.
Email resume to: Terry@thefishmarket.net
HOST/CASHIER
- Demonstrate genuine hospitality while greeting and establishing rapport with our guests
- Provide friendly attentive service that makes guests feel well taken care of and builds loyalty
Email resume to: Terry@thefishmarket.net
FOOD RUNNER
As a food runner you will clean tables, take plates, utensils and drinkware to the kitchen to be washed. Make sure diners’ water glasses are full, and reset tables for the next service. You might also help servers bring food out to a table, restock utensils, napkins and other dining room needs. As a food runner you can make $12-$20 per hour!
Email resume to: Terry@thefishmarket.net
DISHWASHER
The dishwasher is responsible for maintaining cleanliness and sanitation standards for china, glassware, tableware, cooking utensils, etc., using machine and manual cleaning methods. This position also ensures the dishwashing area is clean, safe and sanitary.
Job Duties
- Sort and rinse dirty dishes, glass, tableware and other cooking utensils and place them in racks to send through dish machine.
- Sort and stack clean dishes. Carry clean dishes to cook’s line and other proper storage areas. Rewash soiled dishes before delivering.
- Change dishwater in dish machine every hour.
- Wash pots, pans and trays by hand.
- Remove trash and garbage to dumpster.
- Set up or break down dishwashing area.
- Clean and roll/unroll mats.
- Fill/empty soak tubs with cleaning/sanitizing solutions.
- Sweep/mop floors.
- Assemble/disassemble dish machine.
- Sweep up trash around exterior of restaurant and garbage dumpster.
- Conduct general restaurant and restroom cleaning as directed.
- Wipe up any spills to ensure kitchen floors remain dry.
- Notify manager any time dish machine wash or rinse cycle falls below safety standard temperatures.
- Do not touch dirty dishes before touching clean dishes without washing hands first.
- Other duties as directed.
Email resume to: Terry@thefishmarket.net
COOK
The ideal candidate for this position has previous experience preparing seafood, enjoys working in a busy restaurant environment and is capable of taking direction well and multi-tasking effectively.
Responsibilities
- Measure and assemble ingredients for menu items
- Cook and prepare food items
- Maintain accurate food inventories
- Properly store food items at appropriate temperatures
- Rotate stock items as per established procedures
- Restock kitchen for subsequent shifts
- Ensure that the food prep area and kitchen are cleaned and sanitized at the end of your shift
Qualifications
- High school diploma/GED required
- 2 years’ experience as a Cook in the restaurant industry
- Able to read and follow standardized recipes
- Strong knowledge of proper food handling procedures
- Able to work as part of a team in a busy kitchen atmosphere
- ServeSafe Certification preferred