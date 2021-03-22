The Fish Market is NOW HIRING!

Are you tired of late nights, but are still looking to make outstanding money?

The Fish Market’s Oysters Bars are the answer.

Bartenders at The Fish Market are more than just able to make a great drink. Bartenders are expected to create memorable experiences for guests. Prepping the bar, crafting cocktails, and food recommendations are just a few of the responsibilities. You must possess effective communication skills, be friendly, and be outgoing. Guests’ dining experiences count on it.

Email resume to: Terry@thefishmarket.net