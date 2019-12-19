Sheriff Mark Pettway reflects on a successful first year in office

This Living Local Feature Segment is sponsored by Jefferson County Sheriff – Mark Pettway

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (CBS 42 Living Local) – Jefferson County Sheriff Mark Pettway is closing out his first year in office. Pettway says he looks back on his first 11-months with pride.



“One of the things I campaigned on was the initiative to make sure that we stop the revolving door,” Pettway said.

He calls this program Renewed for Reentry. And so far, it’s been a success. They have already had one class graduate!



“Everybody deserves a second chance. These individuals have been set up for success. We send them out the door with clothing. We set them out the door with education. We send them out the door with a job. We are a model for a lot of other counties and facilities that are looking to do the same thing so we are proud that we’ve gotten this program off and started,” Pettway said.

In the new year, Sheriff Pettway has big goals. He wants to continue to improve safety in schools, plans to hire more deputies to patrol the streets, and is even looking at lowering retirement from 30 years of service to 25 years.

“30-years is a long time to be in law enforcement. We have agencies, right here in Jefferson County, that only do 20. So we are looking to get down to 25,” said Pettway.

Pettway is also opening up its academy to citizens by offering free gun safety and self-defense classes.

”Join us by downloading our app. Stay in tune with us to know what all we are rolling out so that you can sign up. We opened up those classes and they were filled within an hour,” Pettway said.

In your application store, search “Jefferson County Sheriff AL,” to download the app.

“We wanna wish everybody within Jefferson County a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year,” said Pettway.

To learn more about operations inside the Jefferson County Sheriff’s office, visit JeffCosheriffal.com.