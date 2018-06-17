Red Mountain Theatre Company presents a tale as old as time

This CBS 42 Living Local feature was sponsored by the Red Mountain Theatre Company

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (CBS 42 Living Local) – Beauty and the Beast is a classic love story known by many, but the Broadway musical presents it in a way you’ve never experienced before. The production runs through July 1st at the Dorothy Jemison Day Theater at the Alabama School of Fine Arts. Get your tickets here http://redmountaintheatre.org/beauty-and-the-beast/.

“Every show is not the same. This production is different. And every show, even if they’ve seen it before, can hit you in a different way. It can hit home in a different way, and that’s the great thing about theater. Live theater is different,” said actress Bonny Baker, who portrays Belle in the Red Mountain Theatre production.

“You get chills that you know you had when you were first a kid, and you saw this and you’re able to feel the emotions of the show… that it touches like just real deep down in your soul. It’s definitely a story that grips you. And plus, it’s just fun,” said actor Ben Neumayer, who plays the Beast.

This story is a favorite to many of us, including these actors. So, when they found out they got these roles, it was almost magical to them.

“I screamed for a few minutes. This is a dream for me. This is the number one role for me!” Bonny explained. “[Belle] is really special to me because she’s different, she doesn’t fit the mold, and she’s a really strong princess and that’s the most important thing about her. She doesn’t lose sight of who she is, and she owns that. I really love that about her.”

The journey to becoming Lumiere began in 2008 for Sam Torres.

“I didn’t get it because I was too young at the time. They needed somebody late twenties, early thirties and so, this has been 10 years in the making for me. So, I always waited for the auditions to open again. So not only did it mean something to me when I was a child, but also in my adulthood…it’s meant to be! I’m excited to be a part of this great, great cast,” Torres said.

“I encourage people to come see it because it’s not what you’ve seen before. It’s different and I hope that they’re open to that and that they are open to the story and want to be touched by something different even though it’s our timeless classic,” Baker said.