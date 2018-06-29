Profile by Sanford simplifies weight loss with custom, flexible plan for a healthier lifestyle

The following CBS 42 Living Local feature segment is sponsored by Profile by Sanford

VESTAVIA, Ala. (CBS 42 Living Local) – In our grab-and-go, drive-thru on every corner culture, maintaining a healthy weight can be tough – and losing weight, even tougher.

Profile by Sanford is here to help. Profile is weight loss designed to be customized for each person. By using genetic testing, and technology, certified coaches will help you with every step of your weight loss journey. Profile by Sanford makes weight loss simple, easy-to-follow, and convenient for anyone.

“I work full time, my husband travels, and we have children. With that comes lots of different events and journeys. I need easy, something I don’t have to think about and that I can do it from home, I can do it from work,” explained Profile by Sanford member Jennifer Wilson.

Thanks to Profile’s Smart Body Scale, that’s possible. The scale connects and links through your wi-fi, then sends your body weight and other critical information directly to your profile coach. They use this information in your consultation sessions to help customize your weekly nutritional plan.

“They make it to where I don’t have any excuses. They call me on my way to work and I’m in the car anyway, so I can take a 20 or 30-minute phone call. The good thing about Profile is that it’s not something you do or die by. They teach you to help sustain life as it is, because it’s a constant journey,” said Wilson.

The program teaches members how to live a healthier lifestyle – a lifestyle that can also reduce the risk of strokes and heart disease.

The Profile food is nutritious, it’s delicious, and the coaches help you live a healthier lifestyle.

“If you ask me, this is the future of medicine. So right now, we feel that can give you a healthier life by controlling your risk factors by putting you on medications. In thirty years from now we will say, ‘No that was bad. The right answer is if you stay at your ideal weight, you will not need any medications.’ And that’s where Profile can bring you to,” Dr. Jay Sharma said.

Visit the Vestavia Hills location to learn more about Profile by Sanford, or go to https://www.profileplan.com/vestavia-hills/