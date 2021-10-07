Third grade teacher wins ‘One Class at a Time’ $1,000 grant!

Through the One Class at a Time program, CBS 42 has been able to present local teachers with one thousand dollar grants! This year marks 19 years of honoring teachers who make a big difference in Central Alabama.

This week’s winner is Emily Shipp, a third grade teacher at Kermit Johnson Elementary School. Ms. Shipp plans to use her grant to purchase new books for her students.

“I felt like, with the Alabama Literacy Act, it was really important to get them back interested in reading. And so, there was a really strong need for some different types of diversity books in my classroom.” says Shipp.

She also wants to help her students get the most from the technology in their classroom.

“We do a lot of technology integration into our classroom, and so a lot of my students, I noticed, didn’t have the funds to bring simple earbuds to class so they could listen and not be disturbed by others.” Shipp explains.

Congratulations Ms. Ship…from CBS 42, Chick-fil-A Birmingham, and Medical Properties Trust! Together, we’re giving back to the community, supporting our local schools and making a difference One Class at a Time.

