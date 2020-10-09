Helena Intermediate School Teacher wins ‘One Class at a Time’ $1,000 grant!

Through our One Class at a Time program, CBS 42, and your Birmingham area McDonald’s, are proud to present local teachers with one thousand-dollar grants. Money they can use for classroom supplies, technology and equipment. And even though we can’t present the checks in person right now, because of social distancing, we still want teachers to get the grants that they deserve.

This week, the CBS 42 One Class at a Time grant recipient is Ms. Nicole Heim, a 5th Grade Mathematics and Science teacher at Helena Intermediate School. Ms. Heim says that the pandemic has made it difficult to have interactive learning. That’s why she would like to use HER grant to purchase a smartboard for her classroom. She says a smartboard would help her create interactive, engaging lessons. And, it would bring excitement into her teaching at a time when guidelines are so regulated.

Congratulations Ms. Heim… from CBS 42, and your Helena McDonald’s owner/operator Jason Black. Together, we’re giving back to the community, supporting our local schools and making a difference One Class at a Time.