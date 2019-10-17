One Class at a Time: Midfield High School

MIDFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — Some children dream of being a firefighter when they grow up. But one class at Midfield High School is turning that dream, into a reality.

Nina Taylor teaches fire science at MHS and she says the class covers more than just firefighting.

“They come in for firemanship. Which is where they get their emergency care responder and their BLS certification,” Taylor said. “Then they move into Firefighter 1, Firefighter 2 and then Hazmat.”

But firefighting gear is not cheap. That’s why CBS 42 and eCo Credit Union surprised Taylor with a $1,000 grant to help ger class get the supplies they need.

“To see CBS 42 and eCO Credit give back to the classroom…it just makes us want to work harder and strive to do better. This is amazing,” Taylor said.

