One Class at a Time: Gardendale High School

GARDENDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — Students in Evelyn Cole’s Algebra 2 class at Gardendale High School face a couple of obstacles. First, the course itself can be demanding, but there is also a shortage of graphing calculators.

Evelyn Cole, teacher, said, “The students have had to kind of learn to do everything freehand and you know, key tables and graphs. I felt like our focus was more on pencil, paperwork instead of what Algebra 2 should be teaching right now.”



Graphic calculators are expensive, making it difficult for some families to purchase.

Cole said, “ I had a sweet parent to say, ‘I just can’t afford it.’”

That is why CBS 42 and Eco Credit Union surprised Cole and her class with a $1,000 grant.

CBS 42 Meteorologist Griffin Hardy announced, “We heard that Ms. Cole’s math class might be in need of some graphing calculators so, on behalf of CBS 42 and eCO Credit Union, you are this week’s One Class at a Time winner.”

Now Cole’s class will be able to focus on Algebra 2 instead of the extra paperwork.

Cole said, “I just want to thank CBS 42 and eCO Credit Union for giving us this opportunity. Y’all made this happen and we couldn’t have made this happen without y’all. “

