New soundwave therapy treats chronic pain and erectile dysfunction

This Living Local segment is sponsored by WaveTech.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (CBS 42 LIVING LOCAL) – WaveTech Therapy is harnessing the power of low-frequency acoustic sound waves to improve the quality of life for a variety of people in Alabama.
Clinic Director, Time Rogers, said Wave Tech Therapy could help improve sexual health in men and relieve pain for a variety of conditions “such as back pain, arthritis, sports injuries, and plantar fasciitis. Anything that is inflamed or where improved blood flow would help,” Rogers said.
Rosa Hill received treatment for a knee injury. While patients should feel some sensation, Hill said the therapy was “not too bad at all.” After her first treatment, Hill said she felt “completely healed. I wanted to go hard in my workout, but I had to remind myself that it’s still repairing.”
Rogers describes the treatment as a “cellular massage.” As the cells are hit with sound waves, they send signals to the brain, where your body goes into a healing mode. “So we are growing new blood vessels, cleaning up old blood vessels, and driving stem cells to the area, and decreasing inflammation,” said Rogers.
Radio personality, Tony Kurre, received the wave tech therapy as a preventative treatment for erectile dysfunction.
“We know that 50% of all men between the ages of 40 and 70 are going to have some type of ED issue. Why wait until you have a breakdown in that area of your life before you come to WaveTech therapy and get some help,” said Kurre.
“I’ll tell every guy I know to go do it. You have nothing to lose. It’s not painful; it’s not invasive; this may be a brand new way where you can get to the point where you don’t have to take any pills any more.”
Pricing for the therapy is based on your specific case. Visit WaveTechBirmingham.com to request a consultation and see how sound waves may be able to improve your life.