FULTONDALE, Ala. (CBS 42 Living Local) – On Happy Hollow Lane in Fultondale sits the new and improved Jefferson County Sheriff’s office training center.

“My best asset is a well-trained deputy,” said Sheriff Mark Pettway.

The Academy provides basic training, a reserve academy, firearms training, continuing education, and many advanced training classes. Classroom sizes have recently grown by 150-percent.

“We have a whole building just for simulators. These simulators deal with driving situations, as well as encountering someone that might have mental issues,” Pettway said.

“We get emails, texts, almost weekly on ‘what you taught me helped me do this. What you taught me saved my life. What you taught me de-escalated the situation to where it came to a good outcome,’ said Sargeant Terrill Hogeland.

The training provided at the academy is the only “Alabama Peace Officers Standards and Training Commission” certified academy.

Civilian handgun training classes are offered most Saturdays throughout the year. For more information, visit jeffersoncountysotrainingcenter.com.