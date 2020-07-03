Montevallo Main Street invites you to visit ‘picturesque’ downtown

This Living Local Segment is sponsored by the City of Montevallo.

MONTEVALLO, Ala. (CBS 42 Living Local) – If you are looking for something fun to do this summer, consider visiting the City of Montevallo. While no formal events are planned, Montevallo Main Street invites you to explore the unique community at your own pace.

Locals call Montevallo an unconventional oasis with a walkable main street that is close to beautiful parks and landmarks.

Courtney Bennett, Montevallo Mainstreet’s executive director, says that the city is anything but ordinary. “I hear from a lot of people that it reminds them of New England, or it reminds them of a place transported from somewhere else. Although we have all the natural beauty of Alabama, we have a thriving downtown full of public art that makes us a lot different from other communities in this state. And we are very proud of that,” said Bennett.

Lucky Penny boutique owner, Desseilyn Chappel, says business owners on Main Street are like a family. “I am very blessed to work in Montevallo. It’s just like a community that’s not like any other. I hope that when people come here, they know that it’s something special,” said Chappel.

Chappel says that she sees lots of visitors who venture downtown after visiting The American Village or The National Cemetery, “which is about two miles outside the downtown area. If you drive a little further in, there are lots of things that you can be able to experience,” said Chappel. “If you take the time, Montevallo will probably blow your mind of all the things that you could do.”

Montevallo is a place to experience for yourself! While you plan your day trip, visit CityofMontevallo.com, and be sure to like “Montevallo Main Street” on Facebook.