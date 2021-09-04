Montevallo is home to two art filled events.

This living local segment is sponsored by Montevallo Main Street.

MONTEVALLO, Ala. (CBS 42 Living Local) – When you think about the city of Montevallo, your first thoughts may be that it’s home to one of Alabama’s great colleges, but the city itself also plays a part in the state’s history.

“Montevallo is one of the oldest settlements in Shelby county,” Courtney Bennet, Montevallo Mainstreet’s executive director, explains. “We were actually established in 1817, two years before Alabama became a state. So, we’re very proud of our historical heritage here.”

While preserving the history, downtown Montevallo has seen a lot of revitalization in recent years. “We have this beautiful artful community. Everywhere you look there’s art, from the painted fire hydrants to the murals and sculptures, to the carved trees in Orr Park,” says Bennet.

On September 11th, Montevallo Mainstreet will be hosting Tinglewood Festival in Orr Park. “That is Alabama’s premier all wood working art festival,” says Bennet. “So, we’ll have not only wood working artist from throughout the state, but we will also have live chainsaw carving.” There will be art activities for the kids and a classic car show as well.

In October, the city will welcome artist for a special event along main street. Montevallo’s annual Art Walk will on October 23rd. There will be artist from throughout the region as well as the state. “Every year we look forward to hosting the art walk in Montevallo. We started this event in 2012, and we love inviting people to come check out the local art we have.” Says Bennet.

For more information on all the events going on in Montevallo, visit cityofmontevallo.com.