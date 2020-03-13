Medical West Women’s Health Services is a ‘best-kept secret.’

This living local segment is sponsored by Medical West.

BESSEMER, Ala. (CBS 42 Living Local) – Choosing your doctor and where to deliver your baby is a big choice for parents. Central Alabama is full of incredible hospitals, which can make it hard to choose the best fit for your growing family.

We sat down with Nurse Manager, Raunda Atkins at Medical West Hospital to find out what makes their services unique.

“Because we are a smaller hospital, our Women’s Center is the best-kept secret in the community. Every patient is treated like a VIP,” said Atkins.

Atkins says she loves that Medical West boasts a 1-to-1 nurse to patient ratio while you are in labor. That means you have a nurse at your bedside throughout your entire labor and delivery.

“We want you to have a personal connection with your nurse because it’s an important time. We want the nurse to be with you, and connect with you, and feel like you’re part of the family,” Atkins said.

From normal pregnancy to high-risk, Medical West offers the technology and medical expertise that will provide outstanding care during and after childbirth. Board-certified OBGYNs, neonatologists, and anesthesiologists are on call 24-hours a day. And a pediatrician will see your baby every day during your hospital stay.

Your family can settle into spacious and private rooms. Each room includes a comfortable chair that reclines to a sleeper, and a TV to provide dad or a family member a comfortable overnight stay.

A celebration dinner is served to the new mom and dad! It includes steak, sparkling cider, and a little birthday cake to celebrate the new baby’s birth…day. (Isn’t that cute?)

While mothers are recovering, nurses are available to take care of the baby in a nursery, a luxury that allows the family plenty of rest before going home.

“Our nurses give you all the information that you need to go home, and they prepare you very well to go home. You can go to the nursery at night and watch how the nurse does their bath so that you can learn how to bathe your baby. We also promote safe infant sleep,” said Atkins.

Your new baby will leave with gifts from the hospital, including; a hat, t-shirt, and Halo Sleep Swaddle.

