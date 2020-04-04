Medical West Rehabilitation Services accepting new patients

This Living Local segment is sponsored by Medical West Hospital

BESSEMER, Ala. (CBS 42 Living Local) – Medical West Hospital is home to a successful rehabilitation program.



“It is a small hospital. It is a community hospital feel,” said Heather Imhof, the Director of Rehabilitation Services. “This hospital is different from any place I’ve ever worked before because it is very much focused on the patient.”





With a low nurse-to-patient ratio, the Rehab Unit provides therapy for patients recovering from injuries, strokes, amputations, and other neurological diagnoses. All therapy is conducted on a one-on-one basis. Every exercise is individualized and specialized.





The rehabilitation unit boasts an 83% discharge-to-community rate. That is well above the regional and national average. Depending on the diagnosis, the average stay in the rehab program is two weeks, with three hours of individualized therapy each day.





“We explain to the patient why they do what they’re doing and how that correlates to what they will be doing when they get back home,” Imhof said.





If you are in the Medical West Health system, talk to your physicians and see if this rehab program is right for you, or a loved one.





“If you are in another acute care hospital and feel like you would like to come to Medical West, talk to your case manager. Let them know that Medical West is your choice for inpatient rehab.





Visit MedicalWestHospital.org for more information.