This Living Local segment is sponsored by Medical West.

The flu is a common viral infection that can be deadly.

Doctors at Medical West say that because we’re dealing with coronavirus, flu, and R-S-V, it’s critical to get the flu shot this year.

In addition you can protect yourself by staying active, getting plenty of rest, drinking water, eating fresh fruits and vegetables, and of course washing your hands. Because we introduce germs to our bodies by touching our face, they re-iterate that hand washing is the absolute best way to stay safe from illness.

To find out more about the flu, or where you can get your flu shot, visit medicalwesthospital.org.