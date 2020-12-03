Medical West CRNA says the “flu shot is very critical at this time.”

This Living Local segment is sponsored by Medical West Hospital

Each fall season, Aquita Thomas, a CRNA with Medical West Hospital, encourages her patients to receive a flu shot. While the flu is considered a common viral infection, it can be deadly.

Thomas says, “It’s so hard to convince people that don’t want a flu shot because their minds are pretty much already made up when they come into the office.” Because flu is a very lethal disease, Thomas says that she and her colleagues are urging patients to get vaccinated as society is “not just battling flu season, but also the coronavirus.”

Along with the vaccine, Thomas says there are other easy ways to protect yourself and your overall health. Like; handwashing, staying active, getting plenty of rest, drinking water, and eating fresh fruits and vegetables.

“The absolute best way to stay safe from any illness is to wash your hands. Often we introduce germs to our bodies by touching our faces. You don’t even realize that you’re doing it. Especially when wearing a mask- because you are constantly adjusting your mask and moving it around, rubbing your eyes, sneezing, and pushing your hair back! Doing all kinds of things that introduce germs to your body,” Thomas said.

She also suggests staying active to prevent illness. “There are some studies that suggest the more active you are, the more readily your body spreads white blood cells to the rest of your body, and they are ready to attack those infections,” said Thomas.

And if you need a reason to sleep in an extra hour, Thomas wants us to remember that our immune systems work best while asleep.

“When we are tired, our immune system isn’t where it needs to be. It’s not fighting and readily active to fight off infections,” Thomas said.

While you aim to stay hydrated and eat fresh foods, Thomas added that it’s also important to take care of your mental health.

