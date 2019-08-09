Make a well-child doctors visit part of your back-to-school list

This CBS 42 Living Local Feature Segment is sponsored by Medical West Hospital.

BESSEMER, Ala. (CBS 42 Living Local) – The early August back-to-school season is a busy time for children of all ages. It is a time to stock up on new school supplies, buy new clothes, and make time to take your student to the doctor for a well-child checkup or sports physical. Medical West Family Medicine Doctor, Ansley Baccus, says summer is the best time of year to get a doctor’s visit checked off your list.

If there are no new medical problems, a true well-child check-up is when a doctor only sees your child once a year. And that visit is covered by insurance.

During this physical, your child will receive a hearing and vision screening, screening for childhood hypertension, arrhythmias, and anything else that might cause abnormalities. The difference in a well-child check-up and sport physical is the focus of the visit.

“Where it differs is that in a sports physical we are looking more for reasons that you would not be able to participate in sports. In both, we talk about developmental milestones. We talk about social milestones, developmental, and physical milestones to make sure the growth and aging are appropriate,” said Dr. Baccus.



Schools also require updated vaccines.



“We review what (your child has) received in the past, and what (they are) due for. Then we update their blue card. And the other things that we review are just healthy lifestyle recommendations,” Dr. Baccus said. “Here at our clinic, we take same-day appointments, and we take walk-ins so we can work you in quickly.”

