Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office stays connected with citizens through the ‘Jefferson CSO’ app

This Living Local segment is sponsored by Jefferson County Sheriff – Mark Pettway

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (CBS 42 Living Local) – Over the past few weeks, Sheriff Mark Pettway met with the citizens of Jefferson County on three different occasions. These events were part of his public outreach effort to bridge the gap between law enforcement and citizens.

In the coming weeks, you can still stay closely connected with Sheriff Pettway, even if you are keeping social distance. You can do this by using the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office app

When you open the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office app, you’ll notice large bold icons that direct visitors to any information they could need.



Sheriff Mark Pettway’s smiling face fills an icon in the top left. Click on it, and you’ll find a cheerful welcome letter addressed to the people of Jefferson County. “They can stay in tune with us through the app. They can tell us things. They can receive things. We want to be able to communicate with the app,” Pettway said.

Pettway’s genuine desire to bridge the gap between law enforcement and the citizens they serve shines in the app’s user-friendly design.



– Tap on the contact button, and you’ve got a full directory at your fingertips.



– Submit a tip by filling out a form right from your phone.



– Interested in citizens training classes? There’s a button for that.



– Want to send community feedback? Positive or constructive comments are welcome.



“They can give us an anonymous tip. They can tell us good things about the deputies. We want to hear from them, and they can hear from us,” said Pettway.



I’ve been following Pettway since he first took office about a year and a half ago. It never fails; he always mentions the app, a point of pride! And it often brings a smile to his face.



If you have not downloaded the app yet, visit the app store on your phone and search Jefferson CSO.

When you turn on the app notifications, you can take comfort knowing how easy it is to communicate with those that are protecting and serving Jefferson County.

Click here for more information.