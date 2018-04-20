Interior designer tips for your dream kitchen project

Sponsored content paid for by Don’s Carpet One and Wheat’s Carpet One

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (CBS 42 Living Local) — With warmer weather comes more opportunities for updating your home. For customers looking to give their kitchens a full facelift or just freshen up the space, Don’s Carpet One and Wheat’s Carpet One provide these interior designer-approved tips to help turn your kitchen dreams into reality!

Plan with a Professional

Interior designer Meredith Heron shares the importance of enlisting a professional to help devise a kitchen design plan. “Space planning and functionality are so essential to a good kitchen design,” Heron urges. “…it’s worth it to invest in hiring a professional to ensure that the plan, budget and finishes are correctly specified to meet all of your goals,” she continues. A common misconception, the designer guarantees that when it comes to kitchen design hiring a professional will, in fact, save time and money.

Define Your Space

The kitchen is the heart of any household. Linda Mazur, principal designer of Linda Mazur design group advises “Define your space, select a different type of flooring then you see throughout the rest of the house.” Opting for a different material in your kitchen, like any of Don’s and Wheat’s Carpet One’s tile or luxury vinyl tile can create this effect. Similar results can come from picking a different color of the same material, switching from dark wood to lighter blondes can transform a kitchen into a haven within the home. “We love helping customers find the perfect flooring for their space” explains Don Roberts of Don’s Carpet One and Wheat’s Carpet One “with so many options ranging in style and functionality, we really believe we have the right match for everyone.”

Open Up Your Kitchen with Simple Tricks

Whether you’re working with a small space or just want your kitchen to feel more open there are easy updates you can make. Designer Linda Mazur says it’s easy as “picking the right colors”. Mazur recommends going for a monochromatic color scheme, she states that “The colors in the space also add to the open feel…” Opting for a monochromatic color scheme doesn’t have to be boring! By picking different finishes and textures for cabinetry, flooring, and walls you can create an interesting and stylish space.

Make It Yours

Kate Davidson, principal designer of Kate Davidson Design Inc. suggests “When considering updating your kitchen you can always start simple and do something like a facelift.” A kitchen should mirror the style of your home and reflect your personality. Highlight architectural features unique to the house or the era it was built in. Davidson refers to hardware as “the jewelry of your kitchen”, it can “set the tone and add some personality” to your space, so pick hardware and lighting fixtures that speak to you.

About Don’s Carpet One and Wheat’s Carpet One

Don’s Carpet One in Birmingham and Wheat’s Carpet One in Tuscaloosa are locally owned flooring retailers. They are part of North America’s leading floor covering co-op. Their showroom is known for carrying a broad selection of beautiful carpet, wood, laminate, ceramic, and vinyl including exclusive brands like Lees® and Bigelow® Stainmaster™. They offer a unique customer experience with the exclusive SelectAFloor™ merchandising system that simplifies the shopping experience and The Beautiful Guarantee®, which guarantees that the customer will be 100% happy with their floor.

