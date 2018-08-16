How Brookwood made my baby experience, the best experience

The following is a CBS 42 Living Local Feature paid for by Brookwood Baptist Medical Center

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (CBS 42 Living Local) – Brookwood Baptist Medical Center provides you the best experience when bringing your new baby into the world. From start to finish, the staff at Brookwood Medical tailors to your every need, plus some!

I’m Lillian Lalo, and I work with CBS 42 Living Local. We feature all kinds of really fun stuff in our community. I wrote this from my hospital bed at Brookwood Baptist Medical Center after having my baby boy about thirty-six hours ago, to document my experience here and how wonderful it has truly been for me and my family.

What’s so great is that it really doesn’t matter what group you’re with or who your physician is, because when you come to Brookwood Baptist Medical Center, you’re going to be surrounded by the amazing team of nurses and staff here at Brookwood. You’re going to feel incredible here. They take amazing care of you.

Not only do they take great care of you, there’s also lots of fun things the staff does for you that are extra and a little icing on the cake. Right after your baby is born, they present you with an adorable birthday box. One of the items in the box is a Dreamcakes cake made for your new little family. And another thing that adds a little touch to your experience is when you’re taking pictures on Snapchat, you’ll be able to use Brookwood’s custom filters.

While you and your new family are enjoying your Dreamcake, your friends and family can participate in the gift giving by sending you a Happy Bag! The Happy Bag is a bag full of hand picked items specifically for your and your baby. All you have to do is go on ichooseb.com and pick out all the fun, cute items you want to include. Once they have your bag built, they send it right up to your room!

I really appreciated how Brookwood Hospital also took care of my husband Chris. They gave him pillows and sheets for his couch and every time they gave me a meal, they would also bring Chris a meal as well.

I was born here 29 years ago and have been coming here ever since. So if you’re starting to think about planning your family, visit ichooseB.com and there you can see all of the great reasons why I chose B!