Hoover PetSuites Opens In Time for Summer Travel

HOOVER, Ala. (CBS 42 Living Local) – As the world opens up, thousands take vacations. After months of quarantine and social distancing, your four-legged family members need a vacation too!

A brand new PetSuites is now open on John Hawkins Parkway in Hoover. This is the first PetSuites location in Alabama!

“We are so happy to be right behind Ross Bridge; we are close to Lake Cyrus and Lake Crest. Everybody has been very welcoming. And a ton of our clients have been telling us that they have been waiting for us so long,” said Resort Manager Laura Schillinger.

PetSuites offers best-in-show boarding. “So if your dog really enjoys watching TV when they’re at home, we have a room that would suit their needs,” Schillinger said.

You’ll feel comfortable leaving your canine in a luxurious home away from home – which includes room service and daily housekeeping.

“If they have their own bed, or they want to bring mom or dad‘s T-shirt, or a favorite toy, they can bring anything for their stay,” said Schillinger.

The resort takes cleanliness seriously. Resort staff uses hospital-grade sanitizer to foam everything twice a day.

If a vacation is not in your future, PetSuites is known for its daycare program. Your dogs will have a full day where “they play all day! As much of the day as possible,” Schillinger said.

A golden retriever named Gabby is a regular at PetSuites daycare. Her human, Emily, says she chose PetSuites because it’s safe, clean, and a convenient drive from her house.

“I think when you look for a daycare for your child (and I treat my dogs like my kids), you look for someplace that’s nice and clean, that you trust the people, and you feel comfortable. I feel that here,” Emily said.

“When I pull up to turn in, Gabby perks up. She knows where we are. She gets to play and gets to do dog stuff that she couldn’t do at home. She loves to play in the pool,” said Emily.

If you want your pup to join in on the fun, the first step is to send PetSuites a copy of your dog’s vaccine records. “We require proof that they are current on their rabies, distemper, Bordetella and we also require the canine influenza vaccine,” Schillinger said. Once PetSuites has those documents, the first daycare visit is free.

“So come and try it and see if your dog does well here,” Emily said. If your dog is anything like Gabby, expect them to be exhausted at the end of the day.

Visit hoover.petsuitesofamerica.com to register your dog for daycare or a luxury vacation stay.