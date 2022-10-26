This Living Local segment is sponsored by Bourbon Blonde Blog

Lifestyle Expert Megan Thomas Head is here to share a few products that are great for all your fall must haves and entertaining.

CELSIUS – Essential Energy

CELSIUS is a better for you, premium alternative to traditional energy drinks. It has zero sugar and is made with premium ingredients like Ginger, Green Tea and Guarana – none of the bad stuff, just the essential energy you need. CELSIUS was created to help people LIVE FIT, exceed their goals and elevate their everyday lives. www.celsius.com

Farm Rich

Easy meal ideas at FarmRich.com.

Shapermint

Shapermint Essentials is at Belk stores and on Belk.com. Shapermint Essentials are size inclusive bras, shapewear, undies, leggings and more that combine comfort, support, and quality at affordable prices.