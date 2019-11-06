Doctors at Medical West Hospital stress importance of monitoring blood pressure

This Living Local feature segment is sponsored by Medical West Hospital
BESSEMER, Ala. (CBS 42 Living Local) – According to the Centers for Disease Control, one in three U.S. adults with high blood pressure still do not know that they have hypertension. That is 75 million people!
High blood pressure increases your risk for dangerous health
conditions, like heart attacks, stroke, heart failure, and kidney disease. Your
risk for heart disease increases with any blood pressure that is greater than
115/75.
Because blood pressure is a significant indicator of your overall health, you will have it taken whenever you visit a medical facility.
Dr. Tyler Baccus is an internal medicine physician with Medical West Hospital who frequently treats patients with hypertension. He says high blood pressure is one of the most important things that you can control to help prevent heart disease.
“Typically, what we see is ‘primary hypertension.’ That means your blood pressure is high because you have high blood pressure. A lot of that can be related to age, race, obesity, inactivity, lots of different things. Stress can elevate blood pressure, but it does not cause long-term hypertension,” said Baccus.
“Lifestyle modifications are very important to control hypertension. Diet and exercise are essential. Losing weight if you’re in the obese or morbidly obese range can help lower your blood pressure. If you consume too much alcohol, a high sodium diet, that can increase your blood pressure. Those are all things that people can do on their own or with the help of a physician,” Baccus said.
Dr. Baccus is currently accepting new patients. Visit Medical West Hospital.org for more information.