Doctors at Medical West Hospital stress importance of monitoring blood pressure

This Living Local Feature Segment is sponsored by Jefferson County Sheriff – Mark Pettway JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (CBS 42 Living Local) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is currently featured on A&Es Live PD.

“So we are excited about being on live PD. You will be excited to see us out there in the community doing great things to make sure that you are safe,” said Sheriff Mark Pettway.

The popular show is truly live, with only a 20-minute delay. It reaches more than 7-million viewers. Pettway says being featured on the show is a great way to showcase their department.

“Live PD chose us because of our stats. They chose us because of our work ethic. We have captured several of the 10-most-wanted on the FBI list. Those numbers spoke loud to the national media. And they said, hey we need to come down to Jefferson County and see what they’re doing,’” Pettway said.

Set your DVRs! The 10-week series airs Friday and Saturday nights from 8 p.m. -midnight.

If you watch the show and think you could have a calling in law enforcement, visit http://www.pbjcal.org/jobsquest/default.aspx for more information on the hiring process

“We are always looking to have diversity within our sheriff’s department. Because our community is diverse, we want to make sure that we have people that can communicate with people of all different nationalities. And we want to make sure that you have the opportunity to represent your community. So come on, sign up,” said Pettway.

Sargent George McCreless has worked in every department within the sheriff’s office. He says the job is hard work and very rewarding.

“There’s a lot of different areas in the sheriff’s office that you can work in; the SRO division, swat team, in the jail. It’s also family-oriented. We’re close, tight-knit. The sheriff’s office as a whole is a tight-knit family,” McCreless said.

For more information on how the Jefferson County Sheriff’s office is keeping our community safe, visit jeffcosheriffal.com.