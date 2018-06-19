Dan Crane Injury Law: A personal injury lawyer that understands hardship and wants to help

This post is a CBS 42 Living Local feature paid for by Dan Crane Injury Law.

No representation is made that the quality of the legal services to be performed is greater than the quality of legal services performed by other lawyers.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (CBS 42 Living Local) – Attorney Dan Crane is the founder of Dan Crane Injury Law and he believes people have misconceptions when it comes to personal injury claims.

One example is thinking that their case is too small for an attorney to consider. However, Dan Crane treats every case as if it’s a big case. He understands what you’re going through and wants to help.

“I think most people think that lawyers put more energy into the bigger cases as opposed to the smaller cases. But here at Dan Crane Injury law, we take on every case as if it’s a big case and what we like to do is to treat every case the same and we do the same work on each and every case. We work hard on all cases regardless if it’s big or small,” Crane said.

Many people don’t know where to turn after having an accident.

“It can get overwhelming when you’re involved in a wreck and it wasn’t your fault. A lot of clients don’t think that they have access to legal system because of the cost. Personal injury law predominantly works on a contingency basis. We work on contingency basis and we do go after the giants that cause these injuries to people,” Crane said.

It’s rewarding to Dan knowing he’s helping innocent people who’ve been injured.

“One of the joys that I get from practicing personal injury is being able to help clients and seeing the joy on their face once the case is brought to a close. I wanted to make sure that a client could call me. I wanted to make sure I meet each and every client and I wanted to make sure that the clients feel comfortable and felt like I was a part of their family,” Crane said.

One of Dan’s clients, Elnora, says Dan does just that.

“He doesn’t just make you feel like a client–he makes you feel like you’re a family. Dan understands what it is like to be poor – to not have things that others have and more than anything he has a special heart for those people,” said Elnora.

“I would say that I’m approachable. I am down to earth, and I understand. I have been in most of my client’s shoes before. When I was younger, I didn’t have new clothes to go to school. I had to use hand me downs or sometimes, I didn’t even have a backpack. And so sometimes when the clients come to me and they express those things… me as a law firm or me as a person… I want to help them,” Crane said.

If you’re ever injured in an accident, this is Dan’s advice:

“If you’re injured in an accident and it wasn’t your fault, do not let a lot of time lapse, because the more time that lapses, the more difficult it is for someone to help. Attorneys like to get the case as soon as possible so they can get to work and protect your legal rights. If I had to say anything as it relates to a personal injury case, don’t hesitate. There is access to the legal system to help you.”

Visit www.craneinjurylaw.com to learn more about your rights after a personal injury.