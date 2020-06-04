Dale’s Seasoning Pimento-Olive Cheese Spread

  • 1 tsp Dale’s seasoning 
  • ¼ cup Cream cheese, room temperature 
  • 1/3 cup + 1 tablespoon Mayonnaise 
  • 2 cups Sharp cheddar cheese, grated 
  • 2 tbsp Grated onion from 1/4 of an onion 
  • 1 tsp Dijon mustard 
  • 2 2oz jars diced pimentos, drained 
  • ½ cup Roughly chopped green olives 
  • Optional for serving: Crackers and cut veggies such as carrots, celery, bell peppers, and/or cucumber slices for serving

– In a small bowl combine 1 teaspoon Dale’s seasoning, cream cheese, mayo, onion, and mustard.

– Then, mix well to combine.

– Next, gently fold in the cheddar cheese, pimentos and chopped green olives.

– Cover and refrigerate until ready to use. (Can be made 48 hours in advance).

– Finally, serve pimento-olive spread with crackers and cut veggies.

