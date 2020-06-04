Dale’s Seasoning Pimento-Olive Cheese Spread

This Living Local Segment is sponsored by Dale’s Seasoning

1 tsp Dale’s seasoning

¼ cup Cream cheese, room temperature

1/3 cup + 1 tablespoon Mayonnaise

2 cups Sharp cheddar cheese, grated

2 tbsp Grated onion from 1/4 of an onion

1 tsp Dijon mustard

2 2oz jars diced pimentos, drained

½ cup Roughly chopped green olives

Optional for serving: Crackers and cut veggies such as carrots, celery, bell peppers, and/or cucumber slices for serving

– In a small bowl combine 1 teaspoon Dale’s seasoning, cream cheese, mayo, onion, and mustard.

– Then, mix well to combine.

– Next, gently fold in the cheddar cheese, pimentos and chopped green olives.

– Cover and refrigerate until ready to use. (Can be made 48 hours in advance).

– Finally, serve pimento-olive spread with crackers and cut veggies.

