Dale’s Seasoning Grilled Chicken Kabobs

1 lb boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cut into 1-1/2 inch pieces

6 assorted cuts of fresh vegetables (green or red peppers, onions, zucchini)

0.25 cup Dale’s Seasoning or Dale’s Reduced Sodium Blend

– First, cut chicken and vegetables into equal-size pieces. Using flat-bladed metal skewers or soaked wooden skewers, thread chicken and veggies alternately.

– Then, marinate kabobs in Dale’s Seasoning for 30 minutes.

– Next, while marinating, turn the grill to medium heat.

– Finally, place kabobs on grill, turning after approximately 8 minutes. Grill 7 additional minutes or until chicken is fully cooked.

