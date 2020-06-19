Dale’s Seasoning Burgers

This Living Local Segment is sponsored by Dale’s Seasoning
- 1 lb ground round
- 2 tbsp Dale’s Seaoning
- 4 potato rolls (or soft, golden rolls such as brioche or hawaiian rolls)
- 1/2 cup sliced dill pickles
- lettuce (iceberg, romaine or green leaf)
- 1 onion, sliced
– Mix burger ingredients together in a large bowl
– Then, form into patties and place on grill until done
– Next, baste with Dale’s while cooking
– Finally, toast buns if desired and top with pickles, lettuce, tomatoes and onion.
