1 lb ground round

2 tbsp Dale’s Seaoning

4 potato rolls (or soft, golden rolls such as brioche or hawaiian rolls)

1/2 cup sliced dill pickles

lettuce (iceberg, romaine or green leaf)

1 onion, sliced

– Mix burger ingredients together in a large bowl

– Then, form into patties and place on grill until done

– Next, baste with Dale’s while cooking

– Finally, toast buns if desired and top with pickles, lettuce, tomatoes and onion.

