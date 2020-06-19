Dale’s Seasoning Burgers

CBS 42 Living Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

This Living Local Segment is sponsored by Dale’s Seasoning

  • 1 lb ground round
  • 2 tbsp Dale’s Seaoning
  • 4 potato rolls (or soft, golden rolls such as brioche or hawaiian rolls)
  • 1/2 cup sliced dill pickles
  • lettuce (iceberg, romaine or green leaf)
  • 1 onion, sliced

– Mix burger ingredients together in a large bowl

– Then, form into patties and place on grill until done

– Next, baste with Dale’s while cooking

– Finally, toast buns if desired and top with pickles, lettuce, tomatoes and onion.

Find more Dale’s Seasoning recipes anytime at https://www.dalesseasoning.com/recipes/

Enter your own favorite Dale’s Seasoning recipe in the CBS 42 Summer Sizzling contest for a chance to win a Dale’s Seasoning prize pack! https://www.cbs42.com/cbs-42-summer-sizzling-with-dales-seasoning/

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING STORIES

CBS 42 Community Events

More CBS 42 Community Events