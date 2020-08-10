Dale’s Seasoning Bacon Wrapped Lil’ Smokies Recipe

(CBS 42 Living Local) – With the classic taste of  Dale’s Seasoning, bacon-wrapped lil’ smokies are sure to be a hit this football season.

To assemble this easy appetizer, cut bacon strips into 4ths. Wrap a single bacon strip around each cocktail-sized hotdogs, place a pickled jalapeno on top for a little color and spice, then secure with a toothpick. 

Line them up in your slow cooker and sprinkle with a bit of onion powder and light brown sugar. Then drizzle evenly with Dale’s low-sodium blend Seasoning. 

Pour in a can of tomato sauce, then cover and cook on high for 2-3 hours. Then serve directly from your crockpot or on a platter. 

DIFFICULTY: Beginner

YIELDS: 1 serving

PREP TIME: 20 mins

COOK TIME: 3 hrs

TOTAL TIME: 3 hrs 20 mins

 12 oz cocktail-sized hot dogs or Lil’ Smokies

 8 slices of bacon

 1 tsp onion powder

 ¼ cup light brown sugar

 8 oz tomato sauce

 2 tbsp Dale’s low-sodium seasoning

For more Dale’s Seasoning recipes visit DalesSeasoning.com.

