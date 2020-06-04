This Living Local Segment is sponsored by Dale’s Seasoning

Are you looking for something easy to cook while in quarantine? Check out this easy recipe for Dale’s Black Eyed Pea Salsa!

2 15 oz. cans black eyed peas, drained and rinsed (3 cups)

1 yellow bell pepper, seeds removed, diced (1 1/4 cup)

½ cup diced red onion

1 pint cherry tomatoes, diced (1 1/2 cups)

1 jalapeno, seeds and ribs removed, finely chopped

¼ cup chopped cilantro

2 tbsp olive oil

2 tbsp red wine vinegar

3 tbsp Dale’s Seasoning

1 tsp ground cumin

– In a large mixing bowl, combine the black eyed peas, bell pepper, red onion, cherry tomatoes, jalapeno, garlic, cilantro, olive oil, vinegar, Dale’s , and ground cumin – Next, mix well to combine

– Finally, serve along side tortilla or pita chips!

Find more Dale’s Seasoning recipes anytime at https://www.dalesseasoning.com/recipes/

