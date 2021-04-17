Conquer the Baja 1000 this weekend in the Ford Raptor Simulator!

This Living Local segment is sponsored by Your Local Ford Dealer.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (CBS 42 Living Local) – The Ford Raptor Simulator is back, this weekend at the 2021 Alabama Auto Show.
Seating up to five people, and fun for the entire family, the Ford Raptor Simulator takes you through a thrilling off-road race in the desert. The Raptor is the most capable off-road truck that the Ford Motor Company has ever produced. As you ride in the simulator, you will see actual footage taken from the Baja 1000 and you’ll see just how much the Raptor can handle.
CBS 42’s Lillian Lalo had a chance to try out the Simulator the last time the Auto Show was in town. Take a look.
The Alabama Auto Show runs from April 15th-18th at the BJCC. Admission to the show – and the Ford Raptor Simulator experience — is free.
