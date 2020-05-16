Cardiovascular Rehabilitation offered at Medical West Hospital

This Living Local segment is sponsored by Medical West Hospital

BESSEMER, Ala. (CBS 42 Living Local) – Medical West hospital is home to a new Cardiovascular Rehabilitation program. Chris Schumann directs the heart disease management program. The program involves exercise supervision and education on disease management.

“This was an area that was underserved from the standpoint of cardiac rehab facilities. You’d have to go to Birmingham or Tuscaloosa or alabaster. So having something in your backyard, in the Bessemer area, is very helpful,” Schumann said.

Carol Wood is the center’s first cardiac rehab patient. “(The therapy has) been wonderful because I can walk and breathe at the same time,” Wood laughed.

“I know people look at cardiac rehab and think it’s an exercise program for heart patients. That’s very superficial. But the benefit is that the patient restores confidence in what they’re capable of doing,” Schumann said.

Patient Bobbie Jenkins has also experienced life-changing results.

“I couldn’t deny how I was feeling after leaving here. You have a lot of stamina. You can move more. You can do things better and get about better. It makes you feel like a whole person again,” Jenkins said.

Many people will wonder if it is dangerous to exercise after a cardiac event.

“They are fearful,” said Schumann. “When they come to rehab, they realize that they are capable of doing more than probably they were doing before their event. So that’s a very positive thing that comes from rehab.”

For more information on the rehab programs available at Medical West, visit MedicalWestHospital.org.