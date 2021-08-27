Talladega City Schools to begin remote learning Sept. 7

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WIAT) — All Talladega City School students will be placed on remote learning beginning Sept. 7 through Sept. 17.

The decision, announced in a news release on Friday, was reached unanimously by the Talladega City Schools Board of Education. Rising COVID-19 cases were cited as the reason for the change.

During the remote learning phase, school buses will be parked along routes in the city to provide additional Wi-Fi service for students.

On Sept. 20, students will return to school in groups on a blended mode of instruction. Group A will attend school on Mondays and Tuesdays, and Group B will attend on Thursday and Fridays. According to the school system, students will receive their group assignment on Monday.

Talladega City Schools will remain on the blended mode of instruction for the rest of the semester.