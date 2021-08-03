Northwest-Shoals Community College requiring masks to start fall semester

MUSCLE SHOALS AND PHIL CAMPBELL, Ala. (WHNT) — Masks will be required at Northwest-Shoals Community College to start the fall semester.

The college announced the requirement for masks inside all buildings Monday afternoon, and the requirement applies at both the Muscle Shoals and Phil Campbell campuses.

Classrooms will be arranged to meet social distancing guidelines, and the college said masks have been purchased for employees and students.

Sanitization and cleaning protocols have been established as well.

President Dr. Glenda Colagross said the college made the decision due to Alabama’s low vaccination rate.

“Our goal is to offer our students classes in a safe environment that is the most comfortable for them. With our vaccination rates as a state being as low as they are and the Delta variant being so easily transmissible, we want to do our part to prevent outbreaks among our faculty, staff, and students. We are even exploring incentives to faculty, staff, and students who choose to be vaccinated.” NWSCC President Dr. Glenda Colagross

Classes will be taught both in-person and online starting Aug. 19. Those interested in taking classes can register on the NWSCC website.