Mask requirement for Tuscaloosa City Schools extended

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa City Board of Education voted to extend the school system’s masking requirement through October 20.

The policy requires all students, staff and visitors at Tuscaloosa City Schools to wear a mask while inside school system buildings.

Superintendent Dr. Mike Daria made the recommendation at a board meeting Tuesday night after noting the current two-week average positive rate for students of 0.41% and 0.49% for employees.

Daria said there will not be a recommendation to extend the mandate if the two-week average infection rate remains stable on October 18.