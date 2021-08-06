It’s back to school for Fayette Elementary

FAYETTE, Ala. (WIAT) — It’s that time of the year again! It’s back to school for kids in Fayette County come Monday morning. Teachers and staff are ready for students to fill their classroom for a year of learning.

Many students are returning to the classroom after nearly a year and a half of virtual learning. Fayette County schools are coming back to schools in person with optional mask wearing COVID-19 protocols.

Fayette Elementary School 3rd grade teacher, Sheniece Nalls says she is ready for her kids to interact and learn in a hands on environment.

“There will be a gap and we are ready to fill it. We are ready for them to get back to having social interaction with the kiddos and us,” Nalls said.

Fayette Elementary School is decorating classrooms with bright and vibrant colors to encourage students to work hard and succeed!

“This year our theme at Fayette Elementary School is your future is so bright. We just came up with that last year thinking if we could come back in and brighten up the kids lives and our lives,” Nalls stated.

Nalls has worked hard alongside her coworkers to prepare for a year full of fun, learning and positivity. Optimism going into the school year is what she is encouraging!

‘Stay positive. I know a lot of things are changing and there’s a lot of decision being made that we don’t agree with but we try to stay positive,” Nalls said.

Normalcy is what these teachers are hoping for this school year but they are ready to work with whatever is thrown their way!

Not only are Fayette County Schools returning to the classroom on Monday, but so are Anniston City Schools, Fairfield City Schools, Alabama School of Fine Arts, Calhoun County Schools and Cherokee County Schools!