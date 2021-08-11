Cullman County Schools unveil new vaping policy for 2021-2022 school year

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Cullman County Schools unveiled a strict anti-vaping policy for the 2021-2022 school year Monday. Penalties for students found vaping in Cullman County Schools include community service, alternative school and even expulsion.

BACK TO SCHOOL: Bibb County Schools to require face masks indoors

The new policy comes after the school system reported an increase in vaping offenses across the district.

Penalties for an initial violation of the policy would result in 16 hours of community service and temporary placement in alternative school. Further violations of the policy would result in fines, court costs and expulsion on the fourth offense.

Cullman County Schools also announced they are working with the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office and District Court Judge Rusty Turner to enforce the new policy.

“We believe this new policy will make a difference,” said Dr. Shane Barnette, Cullman County

School Superintendent. “Vaping is unhealthy, dangerous, and it has really become a big

distraction in schools across our district,” said Barnette.

Below is a full list of penalties for each violation of the policy:

1st Offense

CCBOE:

Possession – 3 days short-term alternative school

Distribution – minimum 4 weeks long-term alternative school

COURT SYSTEM:

16 hours of community service at a non-profit organization, to be determined by the courts

Student Juuling Awareness Online Course (6 hours) plus cost of course which is approximately

$37.95

$37.95 If the above is completed, the case is dismissed without court costs and the defendant is

granted youthful offender status.

granted youthful offender status. If the above is not completed, the defendant is given a $50.00 fine, plus court costs of

approximately $350.00 up to $500.00.

2nd Offense

CCBOE:

Possession – 5 days short-term alternative school

Distribution – 9 weeks long-term alternative school

COURT SYSTEM:

24 hours of community service at a non-profit organization, to be determined by the courts

Student Juuling Awareness Online Course (6 hours) plus cost of course which is approximately

$37.95

$37.95 Parent(s)/guardian(s) Parenting Skills Class (8 hours) plus cost of course which is

approximately $49.95

approximately $49.95 If the above is completed, the case is dismissed with court costs.

If the above is not completed, the defendant is given a $100.00 fine, plus court costs of

approximately $350.00 up to $500.00.



3rd Offense

CCBOE:

Possession – 20 days long-term alternative school

Distribution – minimum 1 semester long-term alternative school

COURT SYSTEM:

The courts will determine all sentencing, fines, and court costs.

4th Offense

CCBOE:

Possession – minimum of 9 weeks long-term alternative school

Distribution – student will withdraw and enroll in homeschool.

COURT SYSTEM: