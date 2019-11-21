Allison Dearing explains roll of One Place Family Justice Center

This Living Local feature segment is sponsored by Jefferson County Sheriff‘s Office

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (CBS 42 Living Local) – Imagine you are a survivor of domestic abuse. Where do you start? Who do you talk to first? And how many times are you going to have to tell your story?



“Making that first step across the threshold is important. We know how much courage that takes,” said Allison Dearing, Executive Director of One Place Family Justice Center.



One Place Family Justice Center offers coordinated services for victims and survivors of domestic and sexual violence.



“And we hear heartbreaking stories of gaps in systems…times that it was easier to go back to a violent home than circle the block one more time looking for a parking space. Or to go to one more place and have to retell that story of trauma and abuse,” Dearing said. “Everything we do is through that lens. And is through that lens of ‘what do you need and how can we offer you that support today.'”



One Place offers services from two detectives in the Special Victim’s Unit, a crisis center nurse, a deputy district attorney from the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office, a legal advocate, a civil attorney, and victim’s services coordinator.



“If someone does choose to file a police report or move forward through the criminal justice system, that legal advocate is there for them,” said Dearing.

The YWCA offers “everything from confidential housing and shelter, to case management, to safety planning. The whole point of One Place is to co-locate resources to make it easier for a survivor of violence to access resources and support.”



Jefferson County Sheriff Mark Pettway is passionate about spreading the word that One Place exists in our community. He asked us to tell their story.



“We want people to tell our story. We want people to know that we’re here,” Dearing said.



The organization is dreaming big and hopes to continue to grow their team and collaborations with agencies and service providers.

Visit OnePlaceBirmingham.com for more information.

1135 14th Avenue South

Birmingham, Alabama



oneplacebham1@outlook.com



205.453.7261