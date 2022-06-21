This Living Local segment is sponsored by Alabama Adventure.

The summer season is officially underway at Alabama Adventure, and guests can expect a new water attraction plus improvements to an existing theme park ride.

“Everything we do we think about for months about how we can make it the best we possibly can for those guests and families,” said Michael Schwitek, Alabama Adventure’s General Manager.

During the off-season, Alabama Adventure invested more than $1 million in its rollercoaster, Rampage, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary. Schwitek said it operates better than it ever has.

The park is open seven days a week in June, July, and the first half of August. In the theme park area, there are 15 attractions. Splash Adventure has approximately the same.

“There is something for small children, families, and thrill-seekers,” said Schwitek. “We try to keep the balance between those rides and slides.”

This year, Splash Adventure debuted a new water attraction called Cocoa Island with multiple slides and water buckets. Alabama Adventure hopes to add additional features to it in the future.

“There are more attractions being built all across the park, so we are definitely in expansion mode,” said Schwitek. “We ask everyone to be patient with us as we are getting all this new stuff in. I can guarantee you every single person here is working night and day to make sure that we give the best product possible to our guests.”

For more information, visit https://alabamaadventure.com.